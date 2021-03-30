Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:VGRO)

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of VGRO stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.96. The company had a trading volume of 107,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.63. Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$30.48.

