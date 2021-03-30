WMS Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WMS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $251,176,000 after buying an additional 506,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.29. 153,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $305.55. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.