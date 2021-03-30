Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.10. 2,915,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,547,771. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

