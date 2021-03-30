Short Interest in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Decreases By 65.2%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.0 days.

LNXSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

