First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 22,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $12.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

