China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

Get China Mobile alerts:

NYSE CHL remained flat at $$27.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. China Mobile has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $30,123,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,853,000 after purchasing an additional 461,273 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $13,291,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $6,674,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $6,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mobile (CHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.