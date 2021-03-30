Short Interest in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Decreases By 61.5%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 14,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

Shares of TRP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.23. 4,469,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,373. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.