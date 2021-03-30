Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.79

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

