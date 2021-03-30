Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.80

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 105816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

LNVGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

