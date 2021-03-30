TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.78 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $328.73 million and $79.78 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,176% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.67 or 0.00634588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 328,136,313 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.