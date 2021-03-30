Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. 215,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,862. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

