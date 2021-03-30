PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.00-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.702-8.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.87 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,650. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $110.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.67.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

