Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 372,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 51,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.41. 351,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

