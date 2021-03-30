Raise (RAISE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $971.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Raise has a total market cap of $159,442.70 and approximately $971.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

