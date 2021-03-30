$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,803,495 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3,971.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 91,335 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.65. 396,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,907. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.