Pacific Center for Financial Services Purchases 162 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,260,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 34,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.63. 45,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,799. The stock has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $196.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.