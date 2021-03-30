Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 148.3% from the February 28th total of 455,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 937,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 504,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

