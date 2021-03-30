Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISCNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 391,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,510. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Isracann Biosciences Company Profile

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

