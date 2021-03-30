Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISCNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 391,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,510. Isracann Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
Isracann Biosciences Company Profile
