PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.908-1.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.00-6.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CL King cut PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE PVH traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $100.12. 1,093,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. PVH has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

