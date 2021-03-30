pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Hits $27.95 on Major Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for approximately $27.95 or 0.00047400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $263,726.68 and approximately $5,222.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

