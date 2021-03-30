UNUS SED LEO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.25 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $3.25 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.18 or 0.00332751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.