19,827 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $395.12. The stock had a trading volume of 201,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $244.62 and a 1-year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.