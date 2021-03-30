Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) Short Interest Down 57.1% in March

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 961,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pandion Therapeutics by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Pandion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAND traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 278,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Pandion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $62.90.

PAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Pandion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pandion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Pandion Therapeutics Company Profile

Pandion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics to address the unmet needs of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is PT101, an effector module comprised of an engineered variant of wild-type interleukin-2 (IL-2) fused to a protein backbone that is in Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

