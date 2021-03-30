Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Decreases By 60.6%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OCUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 224,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,614. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.42. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.