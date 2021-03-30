Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expands By 134.9%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $586,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 585,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

