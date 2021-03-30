TitanSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.81 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $73.89 million and $6.81 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,079.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

