VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of VTSI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 2,295,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,801. VirTra has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -489.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

