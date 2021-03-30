Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of CALM stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of -0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

