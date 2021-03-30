Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 3,973 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.16. 522,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

