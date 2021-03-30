Vesper (VSP) Price Hits $68.17 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Vesper has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $155.21 million and $7.29 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $68.17 or 0.00115723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00057614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00247907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.00925630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00075625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,276,757 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.