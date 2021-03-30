BitGreen (BITG) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $1,398.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00242534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002720 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014949 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.