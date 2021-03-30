Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,439. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

