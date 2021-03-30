NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

NS Solutions stock remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.