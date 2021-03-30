AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. 897,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,989,121. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

