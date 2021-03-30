Truist Financial Corp Has $191 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Amgen worth $191,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Amgen by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.57. The stock had a trading volume of 80,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $194.21 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

