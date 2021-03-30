Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of SES traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.64. 474,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,955. The firm has a market cap of C$571.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$4.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.43.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,796.89. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$107,924.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SES. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.64.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

