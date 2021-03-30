Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RFI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,965. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

