Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of BHLB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.58. 205,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

