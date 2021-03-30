Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE:FOF traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 51,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,141. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.