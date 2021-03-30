Cornichon Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Cornichon token can currently be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $741.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00075599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 tokens. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

