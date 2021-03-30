Minter Network Price Reaches $0.0124 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $596,064.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00057643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00249636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.00919913 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,893,893,478 coins and its circulating supply is 3,688,683,911 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

