Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,275,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $2,055.21. 33,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,072.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,791.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,917 shares of company stock worth $25,903,585 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

