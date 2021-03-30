Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 87,100 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,402,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after buying an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 348,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

