Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,016 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $285,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $289.22. 784,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,862,643. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average of $269.68. The company has a market capitalization of $823.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.