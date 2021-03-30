AmerisourceBergen Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,074 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the average volume of 185 call options.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,141 shares of company stock worth $6,848,609. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $119.01. 24,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.