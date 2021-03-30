Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,583 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,179% compared to the typical volume of 202 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Insiders sold 321,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,083 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 233,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,596. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

