Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADYEY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ADYEY traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 154,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,565. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. Adyen has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

