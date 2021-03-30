DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DSDVY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. 25,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,027. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

