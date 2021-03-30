VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) & InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Head to Head Analysis

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) and VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get InterDigital alerts:

This table compares InterDigital and VirnetX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $318.92 million 6.09 $20.93 million $0.66 95.50 VirnetX $90,000.00 4,224.06 -$19.18 million N/A N/A

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for InterDigital and VirnetX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 1 4 0 2.80 VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterDigital presently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.24%. Given InterDigital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InterDigital is more favorable than VirnetX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of InterDigital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of VirnetX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and VirnetX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 16.17% 5.25% 2.65% VirnetX 93.64% 145.01% 113.63%

Risk & Volatility

InterDigital has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirnetX has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterDigital beats VirnetX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G NR, LTE-Advanced, and cellular Internet of Things (IoT) areas, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. It also provides video coding and transmission technologies; and engages in the research and development of artificial intelligence. The company's patented technologies are used in various products that include cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment, which comprise base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and IoT devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 32,000 patents and patent applications related to wireless communications, video encoding, display technology, and other areas. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.