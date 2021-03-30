Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $66,405.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ORSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.